PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A local tradition spanning more than four decades returned to Peoria Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people came out to the 42nd annual Moss Avenue sale. Some vendors were selling hand-crafted items, antiques, furniture and plenty of collectibles.

Aareon Boyd lives on moss avenue and used to come to the sale with his grandma, now he sells his own artwork.

“I used to do this back in the day with my grandmother, we used to walk the blocks together and check out different things, I texted her a picture of my setup this morning and she just hit me back. Just doing that connection one on one and laughing and looking at cool things together,” said Boyd.

Boyd went on to say how he hopes his artwork can help make memories of the Moss Avenue sale for the kids that visited there Saturday.