PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The fourth annual “Not Your Mama’s Market” welcomed more than 70 vendors to Marlene’s Event Barn in Metamora.

Thousands of people showed up and went shopping from locally owned businesses.



From skincare to jewelry to clothes, organizer Kim Springer said there’s something for everyone.



“By getting them all out here, getting people from the community to see the different businesses, they then follow them online and become regular shoppers,” said Springer.

Springer said they hope to expand the market in the coming years.