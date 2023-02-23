BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The first weekend of May is the Annual Red Carpet Corridor and Bloomington-Normal communities have been added to the event.

The goal of the festival is to highlight 100 miles of Route 66, one of the most famous roads in the world.

A total of 14 communities will be participating and each will have its own festivities from antique and craft sales to car and motorcycle shows.

The event has been stretched from a Saturday-only event to Saturday and Sunday.

The Bloomington festival will be May 6, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Bloomington on museum square.

Details about passport stops, commemorative giveaway locations, and activities in each community can be found on the event website at www.ilroute66redcarpetcorridor.com.