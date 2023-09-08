NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Red Cross announced Friday it will be holding its 28th annual Evening of Stars event featuring former NFL player Emmitt Smith at Illinois State University in November.

Smith, the former Dallas Cowboys star, will be the special guest and the keynote speaker for the 28th annual event. Last year, the event featured former NFL player Jon Dorenbos. Smith said he is excited to be a part of the event this year.

“I am excited to join the American Red Cross and the central Illinois community for Evening of Stars,” said Smith. “It is an honor to partner with this organization and help support its lifesaving mission. I’m looking forward to a fun evening for a great cause.”

The annual event held by the American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois raises funds to help provide critical services throughout the region such as disaster response, blood donation, training services, and support for military members and their families.

The event will be Tuesday, Nov. 14 in the Brown Ballroom at ISU. Doors will be opening at 6 p.m. and participants will be treated to dinner, the program with Smith, recognition of local Central Illinois heroes, and an evening with friends for the Red Cross mission.

Tickets are now available on the Red Cross website. General admission tickets are $200, which includes dinner and the program with Smith. The Red Carpet Experience is $750 for two tickets to the VIP reception where guests will be able to meet and take a photo with Smith along with the dinner and stage program.