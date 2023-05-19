HOPEDALE, Ill. (WMBD) — Registration is underway for the 7th annual Major Reid Nannen Memorial 5K Run/Walk which will be held on July 4 in Hopedale.

The annual race starts to 7:30 a.m. and will feature a festive post-race party with snacks and beverages! The race will begin at the Hopedale Wellness Center, 222 NW Grove St.

Registration for the 5K race goes through June 12. The fee is $30 and complimentary race t-shirt. After June 12, the fee goes up to $35 and there’s no guarantee of a shirt after June 16. From June 28 through Race Day, the price increases to $40, and you must call (309) 449-4500 to register.

The 1-mile walk/run begins at 8 a.m. and that registration fee is $20 until June 12. There is also a free T-shirt included. After June 12, the price goes up to $25 and there’s no shirt guarantee after June 16. From June 28 through Race Day, the price increases to $30, and you must call 309-449-4500 to register.

Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Hopedale/MajorReidNannenMemorial5K. You can also find out all the details on awards, packet pickup, course maps, and tons of other information by heading to this page. Official timing is provided by It’s Race Time, Inc.

Nannen, 32, died March 1, 2014, when his F/A-18C Hornet crashed near Naval Air Station Fallon in Nevada. He was participating in the elite Top Gun pilot training school. Nannen was a graduate of Olympia High School and the University of Illinois.

If you have questions or need assistance, please call the Hopedale Wellness Center at (309) 449-4500 or head to our Facebook page.