Annual River City Soul Fest returns Friday with new addition of ‘Vibe Fest’ Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The River City Soul Fest is making a comeback Friday, Aug. 6, and into Saturday, Aug. 7.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Cefcu Center Stage on the Peoria Riverfront. It will cost $25 at the door.

There will be food, merch vendors, and more. This year’s headliner is the R&B group Tony! Toni! Tone! as well as comedian Joe Torry.

Something new this year is the “Vibe Fest” Saturday evening. That will begin at 3 p.m. with a $5 admission.

Five local DJs will have a chance to perform in a “spinoff” competition.

