Annual Schlachtfest celebrating German culture in Central Illinois

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Kicking off German-American heritage month in Central Illinois, the annual Schlachtfest returned to Dunlap Sunday afternoon.

The Peoria German-American Central Society members said it’s one of their most popular traditions at Hickory Grove Park, from the dances to drinks to live bands and Bavarian food.

Larry Hackmann and his wife Shirley both said they love the month of October especially when the festivals celebrating German culture begin.

“We like to make all of these because we like to dress up and dance,” Larry said. “They always have good German music.”

Event organizers said the Schlachtfest, or slaughter-fest, is an old German tradition related to the slaughtering of animals in the Fall before Winter sets in.

“It’s a celebration of when they used to slaughter the hogs and the cows and butcher them for the winter,” Jeff Pulfer, media manager for the Peoria German-American Society, said. “Making sausages or smoked hams.”

Pulfer said the Society had to cancel a few of its events earlier this year due to the pandemic. He said they’ve promoted safety-first, encouraged mask-wearing and slightly downsized the fest this year.

“We’re maintaining social distancing,” Pulfer said. “So to maintain social distancing we have less activities out here than normal.”

He said some of those activities include car cruisers and arts & crafters, but he said the show must go on.

The Hackmanns said once the German festival season begins, they try to come at least one event a month. They said they’re always looking for an opportunity to dress up and show off their dance moves.

“If you go to a dance, you don’t get many waltzes,” Larry said. “But the Germans like to play waltzes.”

“And Polka,” Shirley said. “They play a lot.”

“It’s out favorite dance,” Larry said.

They said it’s been hard finding many festivals this year, so they’re glad the Schlachtfest lives on, keeping them connected to their German roots.

