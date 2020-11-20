Annual ‘Shop with a Hero’ event still on, extra safety precautions taken

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department will continue to host it’s annual Shop with a Hero program, but with extra safety measures in place.

“Because of the current condition our nation is in with COVID-19, this year’s event will be a little different for everyone involved,” a press release states.

Usually Pekin Police officers along with AMT and Pekin Firefighters shop wtih local kids in need.

This year, the department will be providing kids a $100 gift card and sending them to shop for toys or clothes on their own.

“They will receive a gift bag including items from each of the departments and the store they will be shopping at and a to-go lunch,” the release states.

Anyone who wishes to sponsor a child or knows of a child who would benefit from the Shop with a Hero event, or has any questions, is encouraged to contact Officer Billie Ingles at 478-5312.