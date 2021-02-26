Annual Summer Camp Music Festival moved to August

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Music lovers planning to attend the annual Summer Camp Music Festival are going to have to wait a bit longer this year, officials say.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the festival has been moved from Memorial Day weekend to Aug. 20-22 with the pre-party taking place Thursday, Aug. 19 according to a post on the festival’s Facebook page.

Officials say “a vast majority” of the schedule line-up will still be able to play on the new dates. An updated line-up will be released soon, as well as information on refunds for ticket holders who will not be able to attend in August.

All information can be found on the festival website.