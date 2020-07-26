Annual walk held virtually for suicide awareness

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Although the annual Whitney’s Walk for Life was held virtually this year, people still came out to support the cause.

The walk is a suicide awareness event held the last Saturday in July at Jubilee State Park. It’s done in memory of Whitney Grotts who took her life at age 16 back in 2004.

The walk raises money for the Hult Center of Healthy Living, which promotes healthy living both physically and mentally.

Peoria County coroner Jamie Harwood said this was his seventh year participating and he wants to help get the word out for next year.

“I think over the years, suicide has had a stigma no one wanted to talk about it. The more we talk about it the more people can be aware about it and we can have prevention and that’s what it’s all about,” Harwood said. “The whole health center uses money from Whitney’s Walk for suicide awareness and prevention and youth and adult programs.”

To find out more on Whitney’s Walk and to donate, head on over to their website.

