PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds made their way to the Peoria Riverfront for the Alzheimer’s Association annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday.

Those who came out were given flowers for participation in the event. Blue flowers were for anyone attending with Alzheimer’s, purple flowers were for anyone who’s lost someone to dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, orange flowers represented anyone just showing support, and yellow flowers were for anyone supporting and caring for someone with the disease.

This year’s walk had 250 more walkers participating than last year’s walk.

Walk manager Amber Bowcott said she wants to see the event grow more and more each year.

“I hope to have this whole Riverfront flooded, the walk path completely full of people, a thousand or more, cause this disease isn’t stopping and we really need help to combat it and end Alz,” said Bowcott.

She said they raised $180,000 dollars for Alzheimer’s research.