Another delay in the start of Peoria City Councilman’s trial

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A judge Monday granted another delay in the start of the trial of Peoria City Councilman Zach Oyler on misdemeanor domestic violence-related charges.

In a Peoria County Circuit Courtroom, Judge Kevin Lyons granted a continuance in the case. Lyons scheduled a trial for August 24, with a scheduling conference on August 12. The trial had been scheduled to start Monday, July 13.

Oyler was arrested on July 30, 2019, and faces charges of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. According to a police report obtained by WMBD, Oyler’s wife Heather told investigators her husband had come home drunk and was involved in an argument. The police report cited Heather as claiming “stuff had gone on for a long time and he came home drunk. Zachary had been drinking all day and [Heather] denied any drinking on this date.”

At one point, Heather Oyler had asked for charges against Zachary Oyler to be dismissed. In the courtroom Monday, Judge Lyons says he wanted to see Heather Oyler in attendance at future hearings. She was not in attendance Monday.

Last week, Lyons reportedly rejected a motion to allow results of a polygraph test on Zachary Oyler to be used at trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

