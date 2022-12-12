SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Tazewell County Republicans are looking for a Republican to fill the House of Representative’s upcoming vacancy as Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield) retires at the end of December.

This appointment is not for the 103rd General Assembly, which begins mid-January. It is only to represent the 87th district during the lame duck session, running from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10.

Tazewell and McLean County Republicans announced Friday that they are seeking someone to fill the seat for the 88th district as well.

According to a press release, the appointee will be expected to serve the remaining term of office which begins Jan. 4, 2023, and will end Jan. 10, 2023, called the lame duck session.

The lame duck session refers to the last time that lawmakers convene after the election prior to the inauguration of the next General Assembly.

By law, the vacancy must be filled within 30 days.

Qualified candidates interested in the position must submit an application consisting of a current resume and letter of interest providing information as to why they are qualified and want to serve in this short-term appointment. Letters of recommendation are welcome but not required.

To be considered, an application must be received at the Tazewell County Republican Central Committee headquarters by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The office mailing address is Tazewell County GOP, PO Box 534, Tremont, IL 61568. Applications may be sent via U.S. mail or emailed to chairman@tazewellgop.org. Applications being delivered in person should be arranged by appointment first and by calling 309-208-9930.

An appointee will be selected to fill the vacant term of office on Dec. 23 at 6:00 p.m. at 614 Broadway in Lincoln.