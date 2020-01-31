Another drop in sales & revenue for Caterpillar in Q4 of 2019

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Caterpillar is releasing its fourth quarter and year-end financial results.

The last quarter of 2019 saw another drop in sales and revenues for Caterpillar.

Last year, sales and revenues in the 4th quarter were $13.1 billion dollars. That’s $1.2 billion less than 2018.

“In the fourth quarter, strong cost control more than offset lower-than-expected end-user demand,” said Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar Chairman, and CEO. “Our margin performance reflected our diligent focus on maintaining a flexible and competitive cost structure.”

Profits per share saw a $0.19 cent increase year to year, up to $1.97 a share.

Umpleby says in 2020 the company is expecting global economic uncertainty. He adds that may cause dealers to continue to reduce inventories.