Another juvenile charged with first degree murder in Mackinaw shooting that killed 1, injured another

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — Another juvenile has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed one person and hurt another in Mackinaw Friday.

Tazewell Couty Sheriff Jeffrey Lower confirmed to WMBD Monday that a juvenile boy was arrested late Saturday. Lower said the juvenile is also charged with first-degree murder.

Tazewell County State’s Attorney Stewart Umholtz said charges are expected to be filed Tuesday. He said the two adult defendants, Sage Raeuber, 19, and Nathaniel Maloney, 18, will likely be in bonding court Tuesday.

Umholtz said he expects charges for the two juveniles will also be addressed Tuesday. He said he anticipates the male juvenile will be automatically transferred to adult court, and that the office will petition for the transfer of the female juvenile to adult court.

Those charges are expected to come out after the transfer is complete.

Umholtz would not comment on the investigation or connection between the suspects and victims.

On Friday, Tazewell County Dispatch received a report of two people shot at a home on American Legion Road in rural Mackinaw.

Deputies found two victims, both with gunshot wounds, inside the home. The woman, Rebecca Bolin, 51, was found deceased at the scene. The man, Douglas Bolin, 52, was transported to OSF by Life Flight in critical condition.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley conducted an autopsy on Rebecca D. Bolin Sunday but is currently withholding the cause of death.