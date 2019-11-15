Another juvenile in custody; three remain on the loose from Galesburg detention center

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A second juvenile who escaped from a Galesburg detention facility is back in custody after being located and captured in the Quad Cities on Friday.

The Davenport Police Department confirmed the 15-year-old girl that escaped with four other juveniles was taken into custody at the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center in Davenport, Iowa. The car stolen in Galesburg was also found nearby.

Five juveniles escaped Mary Davis Detention Home and took off in a vehicle Wednesday night. Four males and one female were seen exiting from the boiler room after finding a set of car keys. The five juveniles found the staff member’s car the keys belonged to and drove away.

Four of the five juveniles are from the Quad Cities area and the other is from the Peoria area.

One of the boys was found on Wednesday evening in Davenport, leaving three still on the loose.

The juveniles reportedly have prior involvement in vehicle thefts and assaults.