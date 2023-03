NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal police are again asking for the public’s help searching for a missing juvenile.

According to Normal police Facebook, 14-year-old Alliyah Wilson was last seen Thursday evening around 4 p.m. in Uptown Normal.

Wilson is described as 5’3″, weights 130 lbs. and was last seen wearing a blur shirt and black pants.

If you know the location of Alliyah or have any information, please contact Normal dispatch at 309-888-5030.