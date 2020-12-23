Another round of COVID-19 vaccines headed to the tri-county area by next week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-county area could see another round of COVID-19 vaccines as early as next Monday.

Monica Hendrickson, Peoria City/County Health Administrator, said currently 1,801 frontline workers in the area’s local hospitals have been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccines.

Jennifer Hopwood, the Chief Nursing Officer at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, said two-thirds of the vaccines have gone to OSF HealthCare and one-third went to UnityPoint Health.

“At OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and our surrounding OSF locations in Peoria, we were able to vaccinate about 10% of our workforce that comes into contact with patients,” Hopwood said. “We saw no individuals with significant reactions to the vaccine and overall the process went very smoothly.”

Hendrickson also said the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership begins next week which will allow direct vaccine shipments to nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

“We had worked throughout October and in November to make sure that our long-term care facilities that were eligible or registered, we did get the final report from the state as well as the CDC, none of our local entities were disqualified at all,” Hendrickson said. “That means that everyone that registered is on the program and so hopefully we will have vaccines in our long-term care facilities beginning on the 28th as well.”

Hendrickson said the area is currently in Phase 1 of its vaccine distribution plan. She said there are three tiers in this phase.

Tier 1 A: Healthcare professionals, including direct and indirect patient care.

Tier 1 B: Frontline essential workers and people older than 75-years-old.

Tier 1 C: Remainder of essential workers, people between the ages of 65 and 74-years-old, and people between the ages of 16 and 64-years-old with high-risk medical conditions.

She said the general public will have to wait until next year for vaccines.

“I think we’re hoping sometime, you know, in the spring or the summer,” Hendrickson said. “And by then we also hope that you’re going to see this vaccine in a lot of locations such as pharmacies, groceries. Not only you’re primary care provider so don’t be surprised if you go to Kroger one day and you’re able to get your COVID vaccine.”

Hendrickson also shared some positive news in regard to declining COVID-19 cases in the area.

“We’re starting to see a lot of our cases decreasing, transmission rates going down and that’s further seen by the fact that Region 2 for the past 10 days has seen our positivity drop under 12 percent,” Hendrickson said.

She also said the capacity for local hospitals has increased by more than 20% and the number of hospitalizations due to the virus is going down.

However, she did say fourteen residents in the Peoria area have died within the past 24 hours, and 44 people have died since last week.

She’s recommending the public continues to practice proper safety precautions going into the holiday season to avoid a potential super surge of COVID-19 cases.