Another sexual abuse case at ISU, police say educate your kids about dating apps

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Another sexual abuse case at Illinois State University has campus police warning the public about a new avenue making people vulnerable to these types of encounters.

While it is known alcohol may increase the risk of sexual assault and abuse, Police Chief Aaron Woodruff says, more cases have surfaced due to dating apps such as Tinder.

He says, though parents have the responsibility of informing their kids of the dangers of online dating, it’s the apps responsibility to supplement that knowledge.

“When they meet, if there isn’t this dialogue ahead of time or even at that moment, that what they are about to do is consensual, then that’s where we start encountering some issues,” said Chief Woodruff. “I think its Tinder’s responsibility to start playing a role in this, and educating the people who are using their app for these services, because it is contributing to sexual assault.”

Woodruff wants to remind people that unless both parties mutually agree by saying yes, sober, then consent has not been given.



