PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested another teenager Wednesday who they said was involved in multiple armed robberies that took place in recent months, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth.

The arrest happened after officers were surveying a home in the 1100 block of W. Virginia Wednesday. Through their surveillance, police found a 16-year-old male they believed was connected to the crimes.

Police took the teen to the Peoria Police Department to be interviewed. They determined he was involved in multiple armed robberies and arrested for:

An armed robbery that happened on June 23

An armed robbery of a cab driver on June 30

An armed robbery and motor vehicle theft that happened on July 26

An armed robbery that happened on Aug. 7

The teen was taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are still investigating the armed robberies. Those with more information on the robberies are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 673-4521, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at 673-9000.

