PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a 16-year-old Thursday who they suspect was involved in a fight at Peoria Stadium last Friday.

The teenager has been charged with mob action and was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. The suspect was a District 150 student.

This is the ninth arrest related to the fight.

Friday, Aug. 26, Peoria Stadium was evacuated after school resource officers struck their batons against the metal bench to break up a fight that involved adults and juveniles.

The sound was misheard by many and caused many people to run from their seats.

Police continue to investigate the fight and expect more arrests to occur.

Those with more information about the fight are encouraged t0 contact the Peoria Police Juvenile Detective Irving at 309-494-8368, tip411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.