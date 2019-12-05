Another teenager captured from Galesburg juvenile detention center

GALESBURG, Ill. — Three of the five missing teenagers from last month’s Mary Davis Home Detention Center escape have been located.

According to the Galesburg Register-Mail, a third teen was taken into custody over the Thanksgiving weekend. He was one of the 15-year-old boys that escaped.

Five juveniles escaped the Galesburg detention facility on Nov. 13. They took off in a vehicle and headed towards Davenport. The five juveniles, four 15-year-old males and one 15-year-old female, reportedly have ties to the Quad Cities and Davenport.

The girl had been located and captured in the Quad Cities, and one of the boys was found in Davenport.