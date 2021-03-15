Answering the call: Coadjutor Bishop Louis Tylka shares vision about future of Catholic Diocese of Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Coadjutor Bishop Louis Tylka is answering a call he never expected to receive.

“I was completely shocked and stunned to get that phone call. Partly because Archbishop Pierre is from France, he has a thick French accent. My first question was ‘Where?’ Because I didn’t quite get ‘Peoria.’ After that was made clear, my honest first response to him was ‘I am not worthy.’ I told him that. He said, ‘I was chosen.’”

Tylka said he was encouraged to think and pray about the decision, but he still had his doubts.

“I was able to talk with Cardinal Cupich, who was very reassuring and affirming. But I still felt I was unworthy of this calling. I then went to celebrate mass. Because of COVID, I was celebrating mass by myself in the parish of St. Julie where I was pastor. Knowing I wasn’t going to be giving a homily or anything, I hadn’t really prepared. So when I started to read the scripture readings on that day, and the gospel passage [talked] about being called to shepherd, I felt God was giving me the clear message that I needed to say yes.”

He then made the decision to accept the position.

Tylka said the decision for him to become the next Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria was up to Pope Francis.

“There’s a whole process the church uses to select bishops, but ultimately it is the decision of the Holy Father,” Tylka said. “I found out the morning of May 4th. You’ll never forget when you get that phone call. It was a phone call that happened around 8:35 in the morning. I just got to my office for the day. With COVID being in place the office was deserted. I was the only one there; getting ready to have a meeting with staff via Zoom, when the phone call came from the Apostolic Nuncio, Bishop Christoph Pierre from Washington, who is the Pope’s representative here in the United States. He informed me I had been selected by the Pope to be the Coadjutor Bishop of Peoria.”

Coadjutor Bishop Tylka will succeed the current Bishop of the Diocese of Peoria, Daniel Jenky. The move is expected to happen in early 2022.

“Things will obviously be different because we’re different men. He has his own gifts and talents. I have my own gifts and talents God has given to us. He’s given his life, heart, and soul to shepherd this community for 18 years. He’s left a wonderful legacy to build upon, but I’m a different person,” Tylka said. “I’m not gonna be Bishop Jenky. I’m gonna be Bishop Lou. I’m gonna give the best I can of myself to this local church and try to lead as best I can.”

“We have challenges we face today we didn’t face when Bishop Jenky became bishop of this diocese., back in 2002. We have a number of issues we’ll have to confront. My goal is to always look forward and look with hope with all the potential we have as a diocese to grow in our discipleship with Jesus Christ. I have great admiration and respect for Bishop Jenky,” Tylka continued.

One of the most talked-about topics for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria over the years has been honoring the life of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen.

The process of Sheen becoming a saint showed promise, but his beatification was postponed in late 2019.

“It’s on hold or paused. Doesn’t mean it’s over,” Tylka said. “Thankfully, the work that has been done has brought Archbishop Sheen’s body to our Cathedral where he is now entombed. This is his home Diocese. This is his home, so it’s great he’s here.”

While Tylka does want to honor the life of Fulton Sheen, he said it is not his job to make him a saint.

“I’ve been asked many times ‘How am I going to make Archbishop Sheen a saint?” My response is I’m not, that’s not my responsibility. But what I can do, what I will do, is continue promoting the great work Archbishop Sheen has done for the church. His legacy not only to the church but beyond because he reached so many people with his ministry on the radio, on the TV, through the number of books he’s written,” Tylka said.

Tylka said he hopes the Catholic Church will move forward with the cause, but he has no timeline on when that could happen.

“What I do know will happen, is work I’ve already begun, is to bring the foundation back into meetings and begin to renew our efforts to make sure the life and legacy of Archbishop Sheen will be promoted,” he said.

Tylka said he is a native son of their diocese, and they should “hold him and learn from him.”

“One of the greatest things he did was to use a new opportunity, which we take for granted. You’re taping me for a TV show. He was the first real televangelist. How do we use new opportunities to bring the Gospel to the world? That’s something I hope to promote,” Tylka added.

After spending 24 years as a priest with the Archdiocese of Chicago, Coadjutor Bishop Tylka moved into leadership during a global pandemic last July.

It is a move full of challenges, but Tylka said the challenges are making the Diocese that much stronger.

“We’ve done a pretty remarkable job at trying to reach out and maintain a connection with our parishioners with in-person services being suspended for a long time, from the beginning of the pandemic until mid-June,” Tylka said. “We reached out via social media, live stream masses, and a number of other ways for our parishioners to stay connected. I think we’ve done quite well since we’ve been having in-person services. We still have many parishes who offer outdoor masses.”

“How do we try to continue and build community and stay connected? Especially to stay connected to the Lord in these difficult times. Some of that is hopefully here to stay.” Coadjutor bishop louis tylka | catholic diocese of peoria

Racial injustice has also been a big issue nationwide during Coadjutor Bishop Tylka’s time in Peoria.

“All of us are created in the image and likeness of God. No matter what our race is, no matter what our gender is. So we have to promote the Gospel message, which is to love everyone,” Tylka said. “To love our brothers and sisters. Even those who think differently or look differently than us. We are all part of God’s family. Anything I can do as the Bishop, anything we can do as a church, we need to challenge ourselves to always be about that message which is about inclusion, welcoming, supporting the dignity of every life from its conception to its natural death. And promoting justice for everyone.”

He said the Catholic church needs to supports efforts of equality.

“We need to be there for those who are seeking a more just world. Whether it be for work or because of the color of their skin,” Tylka said. “We as a Church, as we preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Jesus was the one who was always about bringing people back into the community. Revealing to us the love God has for us.”

Bishop Tylka said a lot has changed in the world since he became a priest in 1996.

“People abided by moral teachings of the church. Not just the Catholic church, but faith traditions in general,” Tylka said. “But we see whether we’re talking about the Catholic church, Protestant, Judaism, or Islam. There are challenges to people of faith living out their lives as people who believe in God and realize life has a higher purpose. Because God has given us this gift of life.”

He quoted Pope Francis, saying we’ve moved from the age of Christendom — where humans could take for granted that people were “people of faith” — now to a new Apostolic age.

“I think as we face those challenges today, we shouldn’t just throw up our arms and say ‘the world has gone in the wrong direction and set God aside.’ The new Apostolic age that Pope Francis talks about is the fact that we have to go out more deliberately and engage people in this conversation,” Tylka added.

Next year, current Bishop Daniel Jenky turns 75-years-old, which is the age when a Catholic Bishop retires.

“It is required by canon law to submit a letter of resignation, retirement when you turn 75,” Tylka said.

“He has another year before he turns 75 when he’s required to submit that letter. It doesn’t happen automatically. You submit the letter, and you wait for the Holy Father to accept the letter,” Tylka said. “The good news about having a Coadjutor Bishop is my succeeding him will be automatic. The day he gets word that the Holy Father has accepted his retirement, I will get the next phone call that says ‘We have accepted Bishop Jenky’s retirement and you are now the ninth Bishop of the Diocese of Peoria.”

That will make Bishop Louis Tylka the ninth Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria. It is a title Bishop Tylka does not take lightly.

“I feel the weight of the responsibility knowing that the decisions I make will have a long-lasting impact because I know my eight predecessors have made decisions that impact how we live as a church here in north-central Illinois today,” Tylka said. “It’s overwhelming at times if you stop and think about it, so you don’t stop to think about it.”

Tylka said his current goals moving forward are to support the Catholic church and spread the message about the love of Jesus Christ.

“The responsibility of a bishop is to oversee a diocese. I think a primary responsibility of that is to make sure people get to know Jesus Christ and the gospel he gave to us,” Tylka said. “Jesus said to his disciples, ‘go out and make Disciples. Bring this message to the world.’ My main goal is to support our Catholic community [by] reaching out.”

Tylka said there is a lot of excitement with the COVID-19 vaccines now being available in the United States. He said it shows promise the Catholic Diocese of Peoria will be able to return to “normal” soon.

“We are further along to moving away from it, in a sense. We are able to do things. Last year, we had no lent, and above all, we had no Easter. Celebrating the most important week in the Christian calendar by ourselves. Priests alone in parishes trying to live stream that, it was heartbreaking,” Tylka said.

“The good news is this year they can happen and they will happen. We just celebrated on the first weekend of lent what we call the ‘rite of election.’ We had several hundred people in two services come to the cathedral to take that next step to say they want to be part of the church and are planning to be.”

Tylka said the Diocese only has 25% capacity in the churches.