PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Not feeling Valentine’s Day this year?

This Valentine’s weekend people can name a cockroach after an ex or put someone’s name on a heart and throw an axe at it.

“A lot of the cockroaches you see behind me already have names,” said the curator of collections at the Peoria Zoo, Dawn Petefish.

Gone Axe Throwing in downtown Peoria is hosting “Axe the Ex” Saturday, Feb. 12, and it’s benefiting Foster Pet Outreach in Edwards.

“Purchase a heart for a dollar each and it all goes to a good cause. You can buy as many as you want,” said Gone Axe Throwing owner Sara Ruder.

Ruder said people can also bring a personal item, but no pictures are allowed.

“Last year, someone brought a wedding dress in. That was interesting to try to put on the target, however it was really cathartic for her. It was really good for her, and we love to see people have a good time with it,” said Ruder.

Axing aside, hate both cockroaches and your ex? Well, have no fear, the Peoria Zoo has the perfect solution for you.

“Despite your best intentions and if love didn’t work out… we decided to give those people the opportunity to name a cockroach in their honor,” said Petefish.

All the money raised goes back to the animals of the Peoria Zoo.