BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Antique Doorknob Collectors of America will host their 42nd annual convention in Bloomington this week.

The Antique Doorknob Collectors of America is a non-profit charity organization that serves as a forum for the exchange of information about antique builder’s hardware such as doorknobs as well as a public resource to educate and promote the highest standards for building hardware.

The convention will be held at the Doubletree Hotel in Bloomington July 19-23.

The public is invited to an open house at the convention Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The open house at the Doubletree will include buying, selling, and trading of building hardware from the group’s dealers, manufacturers, and salvagers.

The Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates that the convention will have a direct economic impact of $12,324.

For more information about the Antique Doorknob Collectors of America, contact president Paul Woodfin at 254-722-7353 or paul.woodfin1@gmail.com.