1  of  2
Breaking News
Stephen Standifird named Bradley University’s 12th President Peoria’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed
Live Now
IHSA, Peoria leaders holding presser on changes made to the tournament regarding the coronavirus
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Apartment agency offering free temporary housing for ISU students displaced from dorms

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In light of Illinois State University extending its spring break, Young America Realty announced it will offer temporary housing, rent-free, to displaced dormitory students.

President Larry Dietz on Wednesday announced spring break has been extended until March 23 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He said the well-being of the school’s community is his “top priority.”

Young America Realty said the temporary housing will be offered on a week-by-week basis until university-owned and university-operated housing reopens, or until the end of the original 2020 spring semester. The units are furnished, have high-speed internet access included, and are within walking distance of Uptown Normal.

Space is limited and will be offered on a first-come-first-serve basis.

When classes do resume, they will only be online through at least April 12.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News