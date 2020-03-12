Apartment agency offering free temporary housing for ISU students displaced from dorms

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In light of Illinois State University extending its spring break, Young America Realty announced it will offer temporary housing, rent-free, to displaced dormitory students.

President Larry Dietz on Wednesday announced spring break has been extended until March 23 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He said the well-being of the school’s community is his “top priority.”

Young America Realty said the temporary housing will be offered on a week-by-week basis until university-owned and university-operated housing reopens, or until the end of the original 2020 spring semester. The units are furnished, have high-speed internet access included, and are within walking distance of Uptown Normal.

Space is limited and will be offered on a first-come-first-serve basis.

When classes do resume, they will only be online through at least April 12.