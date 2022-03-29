PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents at a local apartment complex were able to stay in their units following a fire Monday night.

Just before 10:00 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to the area of W. Candletree Dr. and W. Viking Ct. When they arrived, a second-story balcony was on fire.

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames. An additional engine company checked to make sure the fire did not spread to other parts of the building.

The cause was determined to be accidental, according to a fire department investigator. The damages are estimated to be around $2,000.

No injuries were reported from the incident.