Apartment fire causes extensive water damage to multiple units

PEORIA, Ill.– Three apartment units are heavily damaged by water due to an accidental fire on Friday.

At approximately 6 p.m. firefighters responded to a structure fire at Woodsage Apartments located at 9012 N. Scrimshaw Dr. Once crews arrived on the scene, the fire was already put out due to the sprinkler system.

The fire started in apartment 303 caused by an occupant cooking on the stove. The fire extended to the microwave and cabinets.

Two other apartments below apartment 303 were also affected because of the sprinkler suppression system.

No injuries were reported.