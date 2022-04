NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An apartment fire closed part of Locust street in Normal Friday.

According to a Facebook Post from the Normal Fire Department, Fire crews responded to a fire in a student apartment building near Locust street and Fell Avenue.

Fire crews are working on overhaul and hot spots at this time. No injuries have been reported.

Locust Street is currently closed to all traffic in the area.

This Story will be updated when more information becomes available.