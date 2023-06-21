BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near 804 East Front St. Wednesday morning.

According to a Bloomington fire press release, fire crews arrived on the scene at 5:56 a.m. and reported that the front of the house was on fire, with the flames spreading from the upper floors to the eaves.

Firefighters took quick action to gain access to the upper floors and rescued two tenants from the second floor of the building.

The fire was brought under control after 8 a.m. No one was injured during this incident.

“Everyone did an outstanding job of containing the fire and avoiding any further spread of the fire in the various void spaces,” Bloomington Fire Chief Eric West said.

This fire displaced five adults and two children, the Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.