PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire investigators determine apartment fire as “intentional.”



Around 10:15 p.m. on October 5, the Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire at Lexington Hills Apartments, where a fire had broken out.



The fire began on the second-story balcony but spread to the third-story balcony. Additional fire crews were sent to search the building.



Damage caused by the fire displaced twelve units; leaving nineteen people to search for housing. Of those nineteen, three adults were able to find a place to stay. The Red Cross provided accommodation for the others, which included eleven adults and five children.



At this time, no injuries have been reported, but damages are estimated to be about $100,000. The apartment has been secured.