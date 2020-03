PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – A number of families are displaced after an overnight apartment fire on Wednesday.

Peoria Firefighters arrived to Lexington Hills apartment around 1:30 a.m and rescued four people from the third floor of a building. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Micheal Hughes said the fire started on the second floor.

Three people were taken to the hospital and are expected to be ok.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

