Apartment struck in Saturday night Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Willedrob Road over the weekend.

Bloomington Police officers were dispatched to Willedrob Road for a report of shots fired Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11:15 p.m.

Officers located physical evidence a shooting had occurred and learned that gunfire had struck an occupied apartment in that area.

No injuries were reported and there is currently no suspect information. The incident and the circumstances behind the shooting are under investigation.

People with information should contact BPD Detective Jesse Lanphear at (309) 434-2369, or JLanphear@cityblm.org.