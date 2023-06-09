PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In a split decision, an appellate court panel sent back the case of a man accused of killing the son of a state representative and longtime Peoria educator to continue his appeal through the trial court.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals in Ottawa sent the case of Sean T. Walls back to Peoria County for further postconviction proceedings. The 19-page order was handed down Thursday.

The postconviction petition of Sean T. Walls. 46, should have proceeded to the next step as he was able to present a valid argument that his trial attorney in 2015 didn’t wasn’t effective in presenting his defense.

At issue was the cross-examination of a forensic pathologist, a key witness for prosecutors. The pathologist testified Derrick Booth Jr., 22, was shot from at least two feet away; which was important as Walls contended the shooting was in self-defense after the two were fighting.

Walls argued that his attorney at the time should have used a 2006 journal article, written by the pathologist which said the absence of soot on a person’s clothing doesn’t necessarily a shot wasn’t fired at close range.

But the attorney didn’t question the pathologist on that issue. Walls was convicted and sentenced to 50 years in prison. He lost a direct appeal a few years later and then filed his post-conviction petition that argued, among other things, ineffective assistance.

Then Chief Peoria County Judge Paul Gilfillan threw out Walls’ self-penned petition in 2019 on grounds that it was “frivolous and patently without merit,” But that was a mistake, said Judge William Holdridge with Judge Linda Davenport concurring.

“This court’s prior finding that the evidence presented against the defendant at trial was overwhelming does not control the outcome of this postconviction proceeding because the defendant is alleging that important information and impeachment critical to the case was not available to the jury,” the opinion stated. “This court did not consider these issues when evaluating the weight of the evidence.”

In his dissent, Joseph Hettel said Walls’ attorney did challenge the pathologist and did get him to admit on the stand that it was possible, with some qualifications, that the gun was fired during a struggle.

“Contrary to defendant’s allegations, (the pathologist) did not simply rely on the fact that there was no soot or stippling on Derrick’s body to conclude that the gun was not fired from close range,” he wrote.

Booth was shot about 2:30 a.m. on the porch of 813 S. Greenlawn Ave. He died about 30 minutes later in the emergency room of a gunshot wound to his chest. Multiple witnesses told police they saw Walls go up to the porch and shoot at Booth several times. At least two shell casings were found at the scene.

The appellate ruling means that Walls’ petition, which is a form of an appeal that works through the trial court, has survived the first stage and will proceed to the second stage which is where prosecutors can ask a judge to throw it out. If it survives that stage, then it’ll go to the third stage which is a hearing that both sides can present evidence.

There was no date for the case to return to Peoria County