Applications available for Joint Commission on Racial Justice and Equity, Peoria County collaborates with Peoria City Council

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Board and Peoria City Council invite residents to participate in the newly created Joint Commission on Racial Justice and Equity by applying to join one of eight committees.

Committees include:

Child & youth development

Economic development & jobs

Environment & climate

Health & human services

Housing

Information & technology

Justice system

Transportation & mobility

The committees are tasked with examining the condition of the county and city with respect to inequity and institutional and structural racism and to determine strategies for advancing racial justice and equity.

Click here to apply or request a paper application by calling (309) 672-6056.

