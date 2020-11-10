Applications available for Joint Commission on Racial Justice and Equity, Peoria County collaborates with Peoria City Council

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Board and Peoria City Council invite residents to participate in the newly created Joint Commission on Racial Justice and Equity by applying to join one of eight committees.

Committees include:

Child & youth development
Economic development & jobs
Environment & climate
Health & human services
Housing
Information & technology
Justice system
Transportation & mobility

The committees are tasked with examining the condition of the county and city with respect to inequity and institutional and structural racism and to determine strategies for advancing racial justice and equity.

Click here to apply or request a paper application by calling (309) 672-6056.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News