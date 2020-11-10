PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Board and Peoria City Council invite residents to participate in the newly created Joint Commission on Racial Justice and Equity by applying to join one of eight committees.
Committees include:
Child & youth development
Economic development & jobs
Environment & climate
Health & human services
Housing
Information & technology
Justice system
Transportation & mobility
The committees are tasked with examining the condition of the county and city with respect to inequity and institutional and structural racism and to determine strategies for advancing racial justice and equity.
Click here to apply or request a paper application by calling (309) 672-6056.
Latest Headlines
- Applications available for Joint Commission on Racial Justice and Equity, Peoria County collaborates with Peoria City Council
- Slideshow: Photos from the T-Storm
- Border wall construction forging ahead with Biden months away from taking office
- Racial propaganda stirring Central Illinois communities, ‘numerous’ flyers found on lawns
- Fate of the Affordable Care Act lies in Supreme Court’s hands