BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) –The Bloomington School District is looking to fill a vacant seat on its school board.

Tammy Houtzel recently submitted her resignation to the board after being elected in 2015 and re-elected to a four-year term in 2019.

The Board is now accepting applications from eligible community members to fill her seat for the remainder of the term through April 2023.

Those interested in the position should send a letter expressing their interest along with a résumé

and an overview of why they believe they can be an effective school board member to Wilma Gleason, Board Secretary, at 300 East Monroe Street, Bloomington, IL 61701 or gleasonw@district87.org. Applications must be received by April 29.

An eligible candidate must be a United States citizen, at least 18 years of age, a resident of Illinois and District 87 for at least one year, and a registered voter. Reasons making an individual ineligible for Board membership include holding an incompatible office and certain types of State or federal employment. A child sex offender, as defined in State law, is ineligible for School Board membership.