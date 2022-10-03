PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents have until Friday, Oct. 7 to apply for the city’s Utility Assistance Program, which has allocated $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills.

The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases. The program funding, which comes from federal American Rescue Plan funding, will pay four months of gas and electric bills directly to Ameren for qualifying families.

Eligibility guidelines for the Utility Assistance Program require applicants to live in Peoria and make at or below 80% of the median area income.

Annual household income limits are as follows:

Household of 1 person = $47,800 or less

Households of 2 people = $54,600 or less

Households of 3 people = $61,450 or less

Households of 4 people = $68,250 or less

Households of 5 people = $73,750 or less

Households of 6 people = $79, 200 or less

Residents who are currently enrolled in the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) are ineligible for this program.

The application period closes at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Residents can apply online at http://appreciatepeoria.com/assistance or at Peoria City Hall during business hours.

An online lottery will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to award the grants. To receive a link for the GoToMeeting, email grants@peoriagov.org.

Applicants do not need to be present at the meeting to receive a grant. Those who are selected will be contacted by City staff, and a list of all grant recipients will be posted on the City of Peoria’s website.