Applications for Bloomington City Council Ward 6 seat now available

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Ward 6 Bloomington City Council seat is open and applications are now being accepted.

The position will be open after the resignation of Council Member Jenn Carrillo, who will be moving outside district boundaries. Carrillo’s term will end Aug. 31 and the vacancy must be filled within 60 days of that effective date.

Those interested must live in Ward 6 and complete the application process by Aug. 13. A cover letter outlining interest in the position and the applicant’s vision for the community should also be included.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and a Bloomington resident, in the ward where the vacancy is, for at least one year. In addition, they cannot be a convicted felon or have any outstanding debt with the city.

Residents who reside in Ward 6 and are interested are able to submit an application HERE or pick up an application at The Hub, 115 E. Washington Street.