SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Board of Education has asked for nominations for the 2024 Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards.

The program recognizes outstanding teachers, administrators, school personnel, and volunteers, and honor individuals who have made significant contributions to Illinois’ public and nonpublic preK-12 schools.

Any person or organization may submit nominations for outstanding school personnel in their lives. Nominees complete an application after they have been nominated. Candidates also can apply directly for an award without being nominated. Applications opened Sept. 1 and are due by Oct. 15 to be eligible for award.

The state school board will honor award winners at the 50th annual banquet in May 2024.

Reviewers will consider submitted applications and pick a winnter from the finalists, That group of finalists will have at least 10 regional Teachers of the Year and the Bilingual, Special Education, and Early Childhood Teachers of the Year.

The ISBE will also recognize an Outstanding Early Career Educator with less than five years of teaching experience.

Please see this application overview to review all eligibility criteria.