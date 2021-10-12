Applications open for Bloomington IDHA funds

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A form of assistance is now available for Bloomington residents who’s homes were damaged in late June as a result of flooding.

Tuesday, residents are now able to apply for up to $45,000 in grant assistance per unit, per household.

The funding comes From The Illinois Housing Development Authority Single Family Rehabilitation Program. It’s a program the city has had, but the council recently voted for funds to be used as a way to reimburse people who had sewage in their homes as a result of late June’s storms.

“The city was awarded the grant dollars, and we use it for housing rehab; in particular low-to-moderate income individuals and households. It’s for health, safety, and code violations within properties,” said city grant coordinator William Bessler.

Residents were able to apply in person Tuesday at The Hub, but if they missed out they can apply online through the city’s website.

Bessler said the application is only open for a week.