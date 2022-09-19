PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria kicked off its application period Monday for the new Utility Assistance Program, dedicating $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills.

The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases. The program funding, which comes from federal American Rescue Plan funding, will pay four months of gas and electric bills directly to Ameren for qualifying families.

Eligibility guidelines for the Utility Assistance Program require applicants to live in Peoria and make at or below 80% of the median area income.

Annual household income limits are as follows:

Household of 1 person = $47,800 or less

Households of 2 people = $54,600 or less

Households of 3 people = $61,450 or less

Households of 4 people = $68,250 or less

Households of 5 people = $73,750 or less

Households of 6 people = $79, 200 or less

The application window opened at 9 a.m. Monday morning and will remain open until Oct. 7 at 2:00 p.m.

Applications can be submitted online at http://appreciatepeoria.com/assistance or at Peoria City Hall during business hours.

Residents who are currently enrolled in the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) are ineligible for this program.

For questions about the application process or the assistance program, call 309-494-8600.