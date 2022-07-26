TORONTO, Canada (WMBD) — North America’s largest online candy story is searching for their head candy taster, and anyone ages 5 and up can apply until the end of August.

Candy Funhouse put out a release this week to advertise their new position, called the Chief Candy Officer. According to the company, the work-from-home position pays $100,000 annually.

The Chief Candy Officer, or CCO, would lead the “FUNhouse” Candy Strategy.

“Here at Candy Funhouse we’re all about FUN, and who better to set our FUNhouse strategy than someone that is a real candy fanatic,” Jamal Hejazi, CEO of Candy Funhouse said. “Whoever lands this position better be ready for the ride of their lives, and to have chocolate flowing through their veins. I’m thrilled for all the candy adventures we have planned!”

Other duties of the CCO include approving inventory, leading meetings, and “taking charge on all things fun,” said the press release.

Training for the job includes what the company calls “extensive palate training” to prepare them for candy tasting responsibilities.

Per Candy Funhouse’s job posting, the ideal candidate is creative, bold, honest, and ready to try new things. They should be a natural born leader with an enthusiasm for confectionary products, said the company, with “golden taste buds and an obvious sweet tooth.”

The applications for Chief Candy Officer will be accepted at Candy Funhouse’s website between now and August 31, 2022.

The position includes dental coverage.