BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is one step closer to filling its vacancy in Ward 1.

Friday, city officials announced they collected all applications for the Ward One vacancy. Now, candidates who made the list will move into the consideration phase.

Candidates interested in the position living in Ward One are listed below:

Tristan Bullington

Sean Fagan

Tim Foley

Jenna Kearns

Kevin Lower

Peggy Wade

Grant Walch

Applications were due April 20.

The vacancy was posted after Councilmember Jamie Mathy resigned on March 28 due to a business conflict.