Applying textbooks to real life, local students take in Inauguration Day

MOSSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) – Grade school comes with many firsts. On Wednesday, that was true for some Mossville Junior High students, being the first time many of them could truly appreciate a presidential inauguration.

Wednesday, the students took in the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It’s been a big difference because now I understand how it all works, why we do an election, what being president really means,” said Macy McIntyre, an 8th-grade student at Mossville Junior High.

Social studies teacher Steve Williams showed the inauguration on a big screen in his classroom, which brought to life what is being taught in textbooks.

“They saw that transfer of power in the moment that it happened and I think that’s really going to be something that they remember, and it’s something I think is important to watch every four years,” Williams said.

Even without the large crowds normally present, students say the ceremonies were still impressive. Some were also thrilled to witness a piece of history.

“I think they’ve all been really professional but their speeches have been interesting, and I think it’s really cool Kamala Harris is vice president, a woman in power,” said Abby Bazyn, an 8th-grade student at Mossville Junior High.

Williams said he hopes the inauguration allowed students to take pride in being American, regardless of political affiliation.

“I think you can put your political leanings aside for one day and just be proud to live in this country where we have this democratic tradition that has carried us through for over 225 years and will continue to carry us through in the future,” Williams said.

Students also say carrying out the inauguration during the pandemic shows how important it is for the country.