MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was found after being lost in the woods early Tuesday near Lake Camelot. The search was conducted by several volunteer fire departments

David Tuttle, the fire chief of the Logan-Trivoli Fire Department, said his firefighters were called to the 9300 block of West Lake Camelot Drive in the subdivision at about 3:45 a.m. after the man called 911. He told dispatchers that he was lost and couldn’t find his way out.

Tuttle said the man was found a bit more than an hour later by firefighters and by deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office near a ravine in a heavily wooded area. They used the “What Three Words” app as well as drones from the sheriff’s office and the Peoria Police Department.

The victim had fallen and hurt his leg. He was taken to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center by paramedics with Advanced Medical Transport. Also providing help were firefighters from Bartonville, Limestone and Timber-Hollis.