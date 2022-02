PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Accused of killing his two-year-old daughter, a Peoria father will be going to trial in a few months.

Shamari Williams, 25, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police allege he killed his two-year-old daughter Emorri Green by hitting her with a belt.

If convicted of both charges, Williams could face a minimum of 40 years.

A conference has been scheduled for April 14 at 1 p.m. and the jury trial is set to take place April 25 at 9 a.m.