PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An empty lot on Orange Prarie Road in north Peoria will soon become the latest destination for swimming lessons.

An Aqua-Tots news release states local entrepreneurs Alison and Matthew Unkovich are behind the 7,500-square-foot endeavor. Aqua-Tots is a national franchise with hundreds of locations spanning the US and Canada.

This will be the first Aqua-Tots in the Central Illinois area.

“My husband and I are thrilled to be bringing an Aqua-Tots Swim School to our community,” stated Alison Unkovich.

She continued, “According to the CDC, drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children ages 1-4. As parents of young children, we understand the importance of water safety and with Aqua-Tots proven teaching methods and curriculum we will be providing a space for kids to learn how to swim in a fun environment and helping to provide a little peace of mind to parents.”

Aqua-Tots offers indoor, year-round swimming lessons for kids aged four months to 12-years-old.

Planning began back in mid-2022 and included the help of local contractor River City Construction.

