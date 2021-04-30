Arbor Day tree planting ceremony highlights the importance of trees to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — South-West Kiwanis Club, in partnership with the Peoria Park District and Peoria Public Works continued a decades-long tradition to benefit the environment Friday.

Every Arbor Day since 1986, the Kiwanis plant a tree to commemorate the national holiday. This year, they planted a flowering crabapple tree at Constitution Garden in Peoria.

“It’ll grow to approximately 30 feet, produces some fruit, the birds eat the fruit, it’s a good pollinator for the area, adds beauty to the area,” said Shawn Johnson, forestry program supervisor for the city.

Johnson said tree planting is an opportunity to bring awareness to the importance of trees and trees can help solve existing issues.

“Trees are good for the environment, they reduce carbon, they help with erosion, floods, they absorb water, helps with the storm water issue we have in the city of Peoria, so planting trees will help reduce storm water run off,” he said.

Peoria was designated as a Tree City USA community in 2020, a nod to the city’s continuing efforts in urban forestry management.