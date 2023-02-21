NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Town Council received the final master plan for the revitalization for Uptown South during a work session on Monday.

Farr Associates presented plans for 7.37 acres behind city hall and the railroad tracks. The plan proposes new streets that interconnect with the current street grid along with fived mixed use buildings, a mixed use parking deck and four public open spaces.

The buildings will be apartments and multiuse family living spaces. The first floor will be available for leasing to businesses.

Last year the council received public input for the project. The next step is for the council to formally adopt the plans.

“Tonight was just pretty much a land use plan. This is where the roads are going to be, this is where the buildings should be for everything to function well. So, it’s going to be up to the private sector to say, ‘Well this is what we can do here and this is what we want to do here,'” said Mayor Chris Koos.

Following the work session during the regular city council meeting a bid totaling almost $1.7 million was approved for the Kerrick Road and Main Street improvements.