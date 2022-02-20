PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ardor Breads and Provisions won Midwest Living’s best of the Midwest Bakery in early February.

Ardor officially opened it’s doors May of 2020 in downtown Peoria.

“I chose the word because it means passion and enthusiasm its like a burning passion and it can translate into the literal burning of like fire,” said Ardor owner Cody Scogin said.

Firing up the oven is just what Scogin does everyday. It’s a craft he’s been mastering for more than 10 years.

“I was focusing on the craftsmanship, technique and being the best that I can be. I am constantly pushing forward and instantly when COVID hit it was saying to myself… just protect this business and don’t fail, don’t close don’t loose all of your money,” said Scogin.

Scogin said the hard work is paying off with ardor getting statewide recognition. The bakery recently won best bakery in the Midwest apart of Midwest best living.

“We are right between two major cities St. louis and Chicago maybe it would be worth the stop through Peoria,” said Scogin.

Two locals said it’s their go to spot, a place with not only great food but great environment.

“Personally I’m not surprised they won the best bakery I love bringing people here that are visiting from out of town. I feel really proud to bring them to Ardor, my friends from New York and Los Angeles say oh lets go back to Ardor,” said

Brent Baker said pastries and bread aside supporting ardor also means supporting other local businesses in the area.

“I know all of the money I spend here are going to support other local businesses in the area my money isn’t going outside of Peoria,” said Baker.